Thailand take charge on opening day of Ju-Jitsu Asian Championships

Thailand have shot to the top of the medals table at the Ju-Jitsu Asian Championships in Bangkok with nearly triple the golds of the next best nation.

The hosts wasted no time as they shot into the lead with 11 golds, five silvers, and 10 bronzes.

Kazakhstan and Vietnam were the only other victors on day one as they recorded four and two triumphs, respectively, here at Rangsit University in the capital city.

Phung Thi Hue got Vietnam off to the perfect start in the medal round.

She defended her title in the women's under-45-kilograms tournament with victory over home favourite Phiphaphon Saikamon while Kazakhstan's Aruzhan Kuanyshkyzy made up the top three.

Warada Ratjarune quickly avenged her compatriot in the next final, the women's under-48kg event.

She clinched victory against Aigerim Toregozhina of Kazakhstan with a cross block followed by a stunning round house combination for the decisive points.

Prior to the final, Vietnam's Hien Le Thi My and Nutchaya Sugun of Thailand picked up the bronze medal after losing in the semi-finals.

Samat Sarsenuly secured the first men's title in the under-56kg category as he led a Kazakhstan one-two.

A pivotal pin manoeuvre proved to be the winning move as he downed team-mate Zhenis Nurlybaev while Thai fighters Komkrit Keadnin and Naphat Mathupan had to settle for bronze.

All of Kazakhstan's gold medals came in the men's events as Abu-Bakir Zhanibek, Ruslan Kenzhegara, and Kuandyk Yesseneyev prevailed in the under-62kg, under-69kg, and under-85kg classes.

Thailand took all three gold medals in the show events to extend their lead in the standings ©JJAU

Le Duy Thanh picked up Vietnam's second and final gold of the day in the men's under-94kg event as he prevented Natdanai Netthip from extending Thailand's total.

His ground game was where the battle was won as he pinned his opponent multiple times and inflicted serious damage from above.

Thailand's Rakpol Polput and Vins Lev of Kazakhstan made up the rest of the podium with the bronze medals.

In addition to the fighting events, Thailand secured all three gold medals in the men's, women's, and mixed show disciplines.

The show events aim to present a free choreography of defence actions of one athlete against attacks from another athlete of the same team.

Before the finals, the Championships' Opening Ceremony took place.

The brief event saw a parade of all the competing nations' flags before an address from Ju-Jitsu International Federation President Panagiotis Theodoropoulos.

"We are here for the seventh annual Asian Championships and I would like to extend my gratitude to the Ju-Jitsu Asian Union and to the Thai Ju-Jitsu Association for organising this continental championship," he said.

"I fully believe that this event will be successful like all Asian events we have had up until now.

"All of you who are participating in this event, I wish you the best of luck.

"Thank you and thank you Thailand."