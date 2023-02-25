Iranian Sports Minister Hamid Sajjadi suffered a brain haemorrhage and one of his advisors was killed following a helicopter crash.

The helicopter carrying Sajjadi and 11 other senior officials crashed when it was trying to land at a sports complex in Iranian city Baft.

According to state media, Esmaeil Ahmadi, an advisor to Sajjadi, died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

Sajjadi had to be transferred to Bahonar Hospital in Kerman after suffering a bleed on the brain.

The Iranian Government has since revealed that Sajjadi was in a "better condition" and insisted there was "no need to worry" with doctors opting not to carry out surgery.

The helicopter reportedly crashed from a height of around 15 metres with at least 16 passengers on board.

VP: #Iran's Minister of Sports and Youth is in better condition and there is no need to worry



Doctors decided that he does not need surgery.



All the facilities of Kerman province have been prepared for the treating the injured. pic.twitter.com/hkAY4l1K01 — Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran (@Iran_GOV) February 24, 2023

Other officials suffered serious injuries.

Sajjadi has been Sports Minister of Iran since August 2021 when Ebrahim Raisi became President.

Before moving into politics, Sajjadi was a successful long-distance runner, representing Iran at the Barcelona 1992 and Atlanta 1996 Olympics.

Sajjadi claimed Asian Games gold in the men’s 3,000 metres steeplechase and won one gold and four bronze medals in the event at the Asian Championships.

He still holds the national records in the men’s 5,000m and 10,000m and indoor record in the men’s 1500m.