Former Iranian handball player Razieh Janbaz has claimed that she has been banned from leaving the country following her support for anti-regime protests.

Janbaz has been vocal in her opposition to the Iranian Government over its modesty laws as demonstrations continue in the Middle East nation.

She has also reportedly posted images of herself on her Instagram page without a hijab - which is mandatory under Iran’s strict dress code.

"I am banned to go out of Iran," Janbaz wrote on Instagram yesterday, according to Iranwire.

"I came back from everywhere I went and said I belong to this land...it is strange that being a protester means being a criminal."

Janbaz represented Iran’s women’s national team before announcing her retirement last September due to the death of Mahsa Amini.

Amini was arrested in Iran for not wearing a hijab before dying in custody after falling into a coma.

Protestors hold a giant Iranian flag and signs reading "Woman", "Life" and "Freedom" during an opposition rally in solidarity with Iranian people in France ©Getty Images

The death of the 22-year-old has led to thousands of Iranians taking to the streets to demonstrate against the Government with more than 500 protestors reportedly killed by security forces.

According Iranian news agency ISNA, Iranian football great Ali Daei has also been stopped from leaving the country over his support for the protests.

Daei, who scored 109 goals for Iran, had been due to attend the Best FIFA Football Awards on February 27 in Switzerland but has been refused due to a travel ban imposed by Iranian authorities.

In January, Iranian national karate champion Mohammad Mehdi Karami was among four men executed for their involvement in anti-regime protests.

He was arrested in connection with the alleged murder of a paramilitary force member in Karaj in November and was later charged with a capital offence.

There have also been recent safety concerns over female athletes that chose not to wear a hijab in international competitions.

Iranian football greater Ali Daei has reportedly been refused to leave his country over his support for anti-regime protests ©Getty Images

Chess player Sara Khadem reportedly arrived in Spain after being urged not to return home after being pictured without the head covering when she competed in the International Chess Federation World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships in Kazakh city Almaty.

Sport climber Elnaz Rekabi also competed without a hijab during the Asian Championships in South Korean capital Seoul in November 2022, with reports that she was subsequently placed under house arrest, and her family villa was demolished.

Earlier this month, the National Olympic Committee of the Islamic Republic of Iran (NOCIRI) was summoned to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for a meeting in Lausanne amid "grave concerns" over the welfare of athletes and discrimination in sports.

IOC President Thomas Bach warned the NOCIRI to ensure a "full observance" of the Olympic Charter and requested a written report on all the issues addressed at the meeting.

After receiving the report, the IOC NOC Relations Department is expected to submit its findings at the next Executive Board meeting, scheduled for March.

insidethegames has contacted the NOCIRI for comment.