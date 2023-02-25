Double boost for FITEQ as Cuba signs up and Italian NOC recognises teqball

Cuba has become the latest country to join the International Teqball Federation (FITEQ), bringing the total number of members to 152.

Meanwhile teqball has been unanimously approved by the Italian Olympic Committee (CONI).

The addition of Cuba brings the total number of nations in the Pan-American Teqball Confederation to 31.

This compares with a figure of 43 in Africa, 44 in Asia and Oceania and 34 in Europe.

Barbaro Oliva, President of the National Teqball Federation of Cuba, left, and Henry Reimberg, President of the Pan American Teqball Confederation, pictured after Cuba became the 152nd nation to sign up to FITEQ ©FITEQ

"This recognition agreement consists of a donation to the Cuban Government and the Cuban Olympic Committee through the newly established Cuban Teqball Federation, in order to develop teqball here in the island, where we have all the necessary facilities to be able to develop this wonderful sport," said Henry Reimberg, President of the Pan American Teqball Confederation and President of the Chilean Teqball Federation.

In Italy the unanimous recognition of teqball underlines the determination of the CONI to help evolve the sport.

"It is an indisputable and long anticipated milestone for all the Italian teqball clubs, and athletes and for FITEQ to have CONI's recognition of our beloved sport," said Réka Reichard, FITEQ’s sport development manager.

"It will allow for Italian representation at the European Games in case the team qualifies.

"We are looking forward to further growing teqball in Italy under FIGeST and with CONI's recognition."