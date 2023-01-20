The International Teqball Federation (FITEQ) and DafaNews, a sports news portal related to bookmaker DafaBet, have extended their partnership until March 2023, it has been announced.

The online portal covered the Teqball World Championships in Nuremburg in October last year.

The latest partnership will see the company provide coverage for the first six events of the year through a live stream on its digital platform.

"FITEQ is grateful to have a partner like DafaNews, who are committed and believe in the sport, and we look forward to continuing this relationship with us beyond the World Championships," FITEQ chairman Viktor Huszár said.

The partnership will see DafaNews have priority access to post-match interviews.

DafaNews provided coverage for the Teqball World Championships in Nuremburg in October last year ©FITEQ

They will also together with FITEQ on the International Federation’s social media channels.

The governing body has claimed that it finished as the second-best non-Olympic sport in terms of social media following.

"As we strive to work with more broadcast partners, we are also building up its social media presence to cater to our global audience, online and offline," Gábor Felegyi, commercial and events director, said.

"FITEQ would like to take this opportunity to thank DafaNews, The Million Roses and TNNS, for having faith in Teqball and welcome to the Teqball family."