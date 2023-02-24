A group of six European allies of Ukraine have urged the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to maintain an effective ban on Russia and Belarus in international sport, following a visit to Warsaw from Ukrainian Sports Minister and National Olympic Committee (NOC) President Vadym Gutzeit.

Gutzeit, elected as NOC of Ukraine President in November, met with fellow Sports Ministers from Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Czech Republic and Slovakia on the first anniversary of Russia's widely-condemned invasion of Ukraine.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) recommended the exclusion of Russian and Belarusian athletes from international competitions in the aftermath of the escalation of the war, but has been exploring a pathway for their return under "strict conditions" of neutrality with the Paris 2024 Olympics less than 18 months.

Its proposals sparked a furious reaction in Ukraine, and 30 nations, including the six who joined Gutzeit in Poland's capital, have expressed concern over the plans in their current guise and called for greater clarity on the IOC's definition of neutrality.

The joint declaration insisted allowing Russia and Belarus to compete would send "the wrong signal" ©Ukrainian Sports Ministry

In Warsaw, Gutzeit thanked the other nations for their support of Ukraine in the realm of sport since the invasion, and outlined the impact of Russian attacks on the country.

Czech Republic, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, Poland and Slovakia issued a joint declaration in which they insisted Russia and Belarus should not be permitted to return to international sport.

"Keeping in mind the ongoing debate on the international forum regarding sanctions against Russia and Belarus in the area of sport, we, as representatives of the neighbouring countries, are particularly obliged to uphold the position that Russia and Belarus must not be allowed to participate in international sports competitions in any form," they said.

"Because of our historical experience, we are deeply convinced that relaxing the ban applied one year ago would be the wrong signal that might be used by Russia’s regime and its propaganda to legitimise its crimes.

"Now, more than ever, the Ukrainian sporting community deserves continued, united support."

Poland showed its support for Ukraine during a meeting at the Museum of Sport and Tourism in Warsaw on the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of the country ©NOC of Ukraine

The representatives at the Museum of Sport and Tourism were joined by the Polish Olympic Committee and 40 National Federations in urging the IOC to ban Russia and Belarus from Paris 2024.

"We were surprised and indignant to receive the statement of the International Olympic Committee of January 25 this year, which included provisions opening the gate for athletes from Russia and Belarus to return to international sports arenas, including participation in the next Olympic Games," their joint statement reads.

"Considering the fact that the situation on the war front in Ukraine has not changed in any way for exactly one year, and that Russian bombs continue to fall on Ukrainian cities, including sports facilities, we consider the IOC's proposal to be appalling."

Gutzeit said afterwards that participants at the meeting had "identified common steps that we plan to take" to maintain Russia and Belarus' exclusion from international sport.

insidethegames has asked the IOC for a comment.

At the United Nations General Assembly on the first anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine, 141 countries urged Russia to withdraw, while 32 abstained and seven voted against the motion.