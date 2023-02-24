Exclusive: IOC Athletes' Commission ignored Ukrainian fears about Russian participation at Paris 2024, it is claimed

National Olympic Committee (NOC) of Ukraine Athletes' Commission chair Georgii Zantaraia has criticised the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for a lack of consultation over its plans to seek Russian and Belarusian inclusion at Paris 2024 under a neutral flag.

Russia and Belarus have largely been frozen out of international sport since the widely-condemned invasion of Ukraine, but the IOC is exploring a pathway for their return to competitions under "strict conditions" of neutrality.

The IOC's move has sparked a furious reaction in Ukraine, and a group of 30 nations including the host of the next Olympic Games France have expressed their concerns and called for greater clarity on the definition of neutrality.

Writing in an exclusive guest blog for insidethegames on the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Zantaraia argued that the IOC's position would serve the interests of the states which it has sanctioned for breaching the Olympic Truce, and claimed that Ukrainian athletes have not been consulted.

"Seeing today that the IOC tries to lobby the return of athletes from Russia and Belarus is a brutal sign of their support not to the athletes from those countries, but to the propaganda machine which would then use the successes of those athletes in their favour," the world judo champion insisted.

"We have never had a chance to speak to the IOC Athletes' Commission, we did not have a single meeting together regarding return of those athletes to competitions.

"How can they speak for the athletes worldwide if they have never addressed us here in Ukraine and never spoke to us?

"How are the rights of Ukrainian athletes protected?"

Georgii Zantaraia claimed that NOC of Ukraine Athletes' Commission has not met its IOC equivalent chaired by Finland's Emma Terho over the issue ©Getty Images

Zantaraia claimed letters had been sent to the IOC Athletes' Commission, chaired by Finland's two-time ice hockey Olympic medallist Emma Terho, a member of the IOC Executive Board, outlining examples of "violation of the principles of Olympic spirit by the Russians".

But the NOC of Ukraine Athletes' Commission had not received information from the Athletes' Commission, about the return of Russian and Belarusian athletes.

Zantaraia questioned the feasibility of neutrality by claiming Russian medal winners at the Olympic Games would "finance the war and the genocide of the Ukrainian people" through binuses received.

The 35-year-old argued Russian athletes should only compete at Paris 2024 as part of a refugee team if they speak out against the war and renounce their citizenship, with a similar proposal suggested by Polish Sports Minister Kamil Bortniczuk at a recent summit discussing the issue.

insidethegames has asked the IOC for a comment on Zantaraia's remarks.

The IOC has expressed its "solidarity" with Ukraine and vowed to ensure a "strong team" represents the country at Paris 2024 and the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo.

It has previously claimed it has been in "close contact with many Ukrainian athletes", and that 3,000 have benefited from a Solidarity Fund.

Georgii Zantaraia questioned the notion that Russian athletes could compete under a neutral banner ©Getty Images

Zantaraia was born in Georgia, but left the country at the age of five during the War in Abkhazia in 1992 and 1993.

He went on to represent Ukraine in judo, winning six World Championships medals, including gold at under-60 kilograms in 2009.

He also won European Games gold at under-66kg in Belarus' capital Minsk in 2019.

Zantaraia full guest blog can be read here.