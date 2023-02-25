UK Athletics (UKA) has confirmed the BBC as the broadcast partner for their 2023 Major Events series.

Following the UK Athletics Indoor Championships in Birmingham, the corporation has announced that it will cover further key meetings via a combination of network television and digital coverage on various platforms including the BBC iPlayer, an online streaming service, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Red Button TV channel.

The agreement covers upcoming events including today's World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold final in Birmingham, the UK Athletics Championships, scheduled for July 8 and 9, and the London round of the Diamond League, scheduled for July 23.

The UK Athletics Championships and the World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold final will be available on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app and via the BBC Red Button, while the London Diamond League meeting will be shown on BBC TV, plus the iPlayer, website and app.

Last year’s coverage drove significant numbers to the BBC's TV and digital platforms, with a peak audience of 1.6 million on BBC One for the 2022 Diamond League event in Birmingham.

Jack Buckner, the UK Athletics chief executive said: "We are delighted to once again be partnering with the BBC for our 2023 Major events series.

"Our sport is given an excellent platform by BBC Sport, delivering athletics to the widest possible audience.

"We’re looking forward to working with the team at the BBC to bring entertaining and world-class athletics performances into people’s homes throughout the year.

"The unparalleled audience reach of the BBC’s TV and digital platforms provides maximum exposure for our athletes and allows more fans to follow their journeys throughout this stellar year for athletics events."