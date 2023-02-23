Wahoo has been named as the official smart training technology supplier for this year's Cycling World Championships in Glasgow.

The event will see most of the International Cycling Union (UCI) disciplines hold their World Championships simultaneously in the same city for the first time.

More than 8,000 riders from 120 countries are expected, and will now benefit from Wahoo gear including smart trainers, exercise bikes and bike rollers.

Warm-up and cool-down areas will be among the places to feature the equipment.

"We're excited to have Wahoo join us as our official smart training technology provider," said Trudy Lindblade, the chief executive of the World Championships.

"Ensuring the athletes are provided with a world-class experience is paramount to us, so we're delighted that Wahoo, an industry leader in smart training technology, will be there to support them through the event.

"To have Wahoo extend their involvement beyond the UCI Road World Championships and to support the inaugural combined World Championships is testament to the depth of their investment in cycling."

Wahoo will also continue to support the UCI's Solidarity Programme, which aims to grow cycling in developing and emerging countries.

Glasgow is due to host the first edition of the combined Cycling World Championships ©Getty Images

"Cycling is one of the most physically demanding and technically challenging endurance sports in the world," said Wahoo chief executive Mike Saturnia.

"By partnering with the UCI, we're able to ensure that Wahoo's market leading smart training products will deliver superior performance and advanced technology to more top-level athletes.

"We are also proud to be part of the UCI Solidarity Programme supporting emerging cycling nations - this aligns so closely with our own values in building the better athlete in all of us."

The disciplines featuring at the World Championships include both road and track.

They are joined by BMX freestyle flatland, BMX freestyle park, BMX racing, gran fondo, indoor cycling, mountain bike cross-country, mountain bike downhill, mountain bike cross-country marathon, Para-cycling road, Para-cycling track and trials.

Competition is due to take place between August 3 and 13 in the Scottish city.