The schedule has been released for next year's first-ever combined International Cycling Union (UCI) Cycling World Championships.

The event, due to be staged from August 3 to 13 in 2023, will mark the first time that all of the UCI’s 13 disciplines are brought together for a single World Championships.

UCI President David Lappartient claimed that his "vision is now becoming a reality" after the announcement of the schedule.

Glasgow is the primary venue, but competition will also take place at different locations across Scotland.

The World Championships are due to feature races in at least three disciplines every day, with champions crowned on all 11 days.

Among the events include BMX disciplines in freestyle flatland, freestyle park and racing as well as cross-country, downhill and marathon mountain bike races,

Road and track events will also feature, including Para cycling, along with Gran Fondo, indoor cycling and trials competitions.

Action is scheduled to start on August 3 with the mountain bike downhill at the Nevis Range in Fort William and track cycling at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome in Glasgow.

The men’s elite road race is poised to take place on the opening weekend of the event, while the women’s elite road race is due to be held on the closing day on August 13.

All 13 of the UCI's disciplines are set to feature at next year's Cycling World Championships ©UCI

"Glasgow and the whole of Scotland are creating sporting history by hosting this multi-discipline cycling event for the first time," said Lappartient.

"The UCI Cycling World Championships were one of my visions when I was first elected President of the UCI in 2017.

"That vision is now becoming a reality and the inaugural edition is really taking shape.

"The unveiling of the schedule enables us to visualise what awaits during these 11 days of non-stop cycling action.

"The entire cycling community can definitely expect great things."

Paul Bush, chair of the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships, added: "Unveiling the full schedule for the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships is an incredibly exciting milestone in the build-up to the largest cycling event in history.

"Fans from around the world can start planning their trips to Scotland to celebrate the power of the bike across 13 exhilarating UCI World Championships.

"The first-of-its-kind event further strengthens our position as a world leading events destination and reinforces Scotland’s place as the perfect stage for events, and we can’t wait to welcome everyone in 2023."