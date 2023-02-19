American amateur cyclist Alejandra Echeverri has accepted a 12-month suspension for anti-doping rule violations.

The 34-year-old tested positive for banned substance chlorothiazide and related metabolites after an in-competition urine sample was collected at a Gran Fondo New York (GFNY) event in Sebring in Florida in October last year, where she had finished third in the women's race.

Her result in the race has been disqualified, and the ban runs from February 7 until the same date in 2024.

The GFNY Florida Sebring featured doping controversy on the day, when Mexican rider Elias Montañez Barros, who finished fourth in the men's race attempted to avoid United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) officials and initially pretended to be someone else.

Montañez Barros refused to undergo testing, and was banned for four years from global racing by the USADA and for life by GFNY from its events.

USADA deemed that Echeverri's positive test resulted from the use of hydrochlorothiazide obtained over the counter in another country to treat a medical issue without consulting a doctor, a prescription or a therapeutic use exemption (TUE).

American rider Alejandra Echeverri is the second athlete competing at the GFNY Florida Sebring banned for doping offences, after Mexico's Elias Montañez Barros was handed a four-year suspension for refusing a test ©Getty Images

Echeverri also declared that she has received an intravenous infusion on October 21 2022, which USADA found was for a saline solution and vitamins with no prohibited substances at an infusion clinic in a volume greater than 100 millilitres in a 12-hour period without a TUE.

This is a method prohibited at all times under USADA's protocol for Olympic and Paralympic Movement testing, the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee's national anti-doping policies and the International Cycling Union's anti-doping rules.

Echeverri was the GFNY North American champion in 2021.

The Miami-based rider is the latest cyclist from Florida to have been found guilty of doping offences.

Last month, Noslen Ruiz-Gutierrez became the sixth amateur cyclist competing in the Tour of South Florida to be handed a doping ban since 2020.