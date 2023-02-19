Steele to step down as director of sport at Loughborough University

John Steele will step down as Loughborough University’s director of sport in January next year, it has been announced.

By then, he will have been at the helm of Loughborough Sport for nine years in which the University has seen enormous success across all areas of sport.

In Steele’s time sport participation, diversity and performance have all improved and capital projects such as the Elite Athlete Centre have enhanced Loughborough’s standing in the global sporting landscape, it is claimed.

The campus has also staged major events such as the School Games, and hosted preparation camps for partners including the British Paralympic Association and Team England last year’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

World Athletics President and two-time Olympic gold medallist Sebastian Coe is among famous sportsmen and women to have attended Loughborough University ©Getty Images

It has built upon Loughborough’s reputation as Britain’s leading university for sport having previously been attended by the likes of double Olympic 1500 metres gold medallist and now World Athletics President Sebastian Coe, world record holder for the marathon Paula Radcliffe and England’s Rugby World Cup winning coach Sir Clive Woodward.

Steele joined Loughborough following a career as a professional rugby union player and coach, including in 2000 having led Northampton Saints to be crowned European champions.

The former army officer had also worked as chief executive of UK Sport and the Rugby Football Union.

"John’s contribution to Loughborough Sport has been significant," Loughborough University vice-chancellor Nick Jennings said.

"Through his leadership our sporting activity has been transformed and I’m particularly delighted with the development of our activity in women’s sport and Para-sport."

Loughborough University vice-chancellor Nick Jennings, right, has paid tribute to John Steele, left, after he announced plans to step down ©Loughborough University

During his time at Loughborough, Steele has also made a major contribution to the broader sporting landscape with leadership roles as chairman of the English Institute of Sport.

Last month, he started a new role as chairman of the Commonwealth Games England and will oversee preparations for Victoria 2026.

Steele was awarded the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire – OBE - in recognition of his service to sport in the Queen’s birthday honours in 2021.

"It has been a privilege to be part of an amazing era of sport at Loughborough," said Steele.

"The collective passion and commitment of some wonderful people at the University, has driven forward sport and created a very special environment."

Steele plans to w involved at the University in a part time advisory and project role, including working on the new strategy and will support the recruitment of a new Pro Vice Chancellor for Sport later in the year.