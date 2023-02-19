UN General Assembly to mark Russian invasion anniversary by calling for "just and lasting peace"

Marking one year since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, the United Nations (UN) General Assembly will vote next week on a draft resolution stressing "the need to reach, as soon as possible, a comprehensive, just and lasting peace”.

It will again demand Moscow withdraws its troops and call for a halt to hostilities, in line with the founding United Nations Charter, Reuters reports.

The 193-member General Assembly is likely to vote on Thursday (February 23) after two days of speeches by dozens of states to mark the anniversary of the start of the war.

The vote comes as the International Olympic Committee (IOC) is attempting to mobilise support for Russian and Belarusian athletes to take part in the Paris 2024 Olympics as "neutrals", a proposal that has drawn a threat of boycotting from Ukraine.

IOC President Thomas Bach has responded by saying any such boycott would be a breach of the Olympic Charter.

Ukraine and its supporters hope to deepen Russia's diplomatic isolation by seeking yes votes from nearly three-quarters of the General Assembly to match - if not better - the support received for several resolutions last year.

"We count on very broad support from the membership," said European Union Ambassador Olof Skoog, who helped lead the drafting of the General Assembly resolution.

"What is at stake is not just the fate of Ukraine, it is the respect of the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of every state."

IOC President Thomas Bach, pictured left alongside Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, is now backing the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes at Paris 2024 as "neutrals" ©Getty Images

Russia's Deputy UN Ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy declined to comment on the draft resolution, which member states received on Wednesday (February 15).

The General Assembly has been the focus for UN action on Ukraine because the 15-member Security Council has been paralysed by Russia, which holds a veto power along with the United States, China, France and Britain.

The Security Council has instead held dozens of meetings on Ukraine in the past year and will again discuss the war on Friday (February 24) at a ministerial gathering.

Diplomats say Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is unlikely to travel to New York.

General Assembly resolutions are not legally-binding but carry political weight.

Ukraine had wanted the General Assembly draft resolution to enshrine a 10-point peace plan proposed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but diplomats said the draft was simplified in a bid to garner as much support as possible.

Ahead of a vote in April that resulted in Russia's suspension from the UN Human Rights Council, Russia warned countries that a vote for the measure would be considered an "unfriendly gesture" and taken into account in the development of bilateral relations.

Russia says it launched what it calls a "special military operation" to "denazify" Ukraine and protect Russian speakers, and also now accuses the West of waging a "proxy war" against it by arming Ukraine and imposing sanctions on Moscow.

"You cannot be neutral when there is a country that is attacking another country," U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said last month.

"It's an attack on the UN Charter. It's an attack on the sovereignty of an independent country. It's an attack on a neighbour."

