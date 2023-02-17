French IOC member Drut claims athletes should not be excluded because of actions of politicians

French International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Guy Drut has claimed that "athletes should not suffer from the stupidities of their political leaders" in backing Russian and Belaruisian participation at Paris 2024.

The IOC has recommended that Russian and Belarusian athletes are excluded from international sport since the invasion of Ukraine last February, but is controversially exploring a pathway for their return under "strict conditions" of neutrality.

Those proposals have sparked anger in Ukraine, including from the country's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and 35 nations held a summit hosted by United Kingdom Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer to coordinate a response, although a formal collective stance is yet to be revealed one week on.

Paris' Mayor Anne Hidalgo has expressed her opposition to Russia and Belarus' participation at next year's Olympics and Paralympics.

Drut, winner of an Olympic silver medal in the 110 metres hurdles at Munich 1972 and gold at Montreal 1976, insisted athletes from Russia and Belarus should be permitted to compete.

"There is no reason to deprive Russian and Belarusian athletes of their participation in an international sporting event, especially when it comes to the Olympic Games," he told France Info.

Guy Drut dismissed the remarks of Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, right, insisting the IOC "remains the boss of the organisation and participation" ©Getty Images

The French Government led by Emmanuel Macron has warned a decision must be taken by the summer of 2023, but acknowledged that the final decision rests with the IOC.

Drut downplayed Hidalgo's recent remarks, and insisted that the IOC would make the call on Russia and Belarus' involvement.

"What Emmanuel Macron thinks and what Anne Hidalgo thinks is their problem," he added.

"It will be the IOC who will decide by the voice of its President, after having consulted all the members of the IOC and the Presidents of International Federations.

"France organises the Olympic Games on behalf of the IOC.

"It's still the IOC who remains the boss of the organisation and participation."

The IOC has previously cited Macron in outlining its stance, claiming he supports athletes from all countries competing in major sports events.

Drut said his stance came from a belief that athletes should not be held accountable for the decisions of political leaders.

"I consider, like many members of the IOC, that athletes should not suffer from the stupidities of their political leaders, and that politics should not intervene in the participation of athletes," he told France Info.

Another French IOC member Martin Fourcade has said he would be "very embarrassed" if Russian and Belarusian athletes were barred from Paris 2024 ©Getty Images

Drut has been an IOC member since 1996.

He is a former French Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, and was provisionally suspended by the IOC in 2005 after being convicted in a party-financing trial.

He was reinstated the following year after being pardoned by then-French President Jacques Chirac.

Drut is the second IOC member in France who has spoken in support of the organisation's stance on Russia and Belarus, after five-time biathlon champion and Paris 2024 Board member Martin Fourcade said he would be "very embarrassed" if athletes from either country were unable to compete.

The other two French IOC members are International Federation Presidents, World Rowing's Jean-Christophe Rolland and the International Cycling Union's (UCI) David Lappartient.

The UCI has supported the IOC Executive Board's latest statement on Russia and Belarus, while World Rowing has not commented on it.