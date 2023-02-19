A key member of the coaching squad for Great Britain’s Olympic gold medal-winning women’s hockey team at Rio 2016 has died.

Tributes have been paid to Craig Keegan, the assistant coach, following his death at the age of 54.

The Australian had moved to the United Kingdom in his mid-20s and made his career there.

He joined the Great Britain and England women’s programme in 2013 having previously worked as head coach of the National Performance Centre in Loughborough.

Keegan played a leading role as England won the gold medal at the 2015 European Championships in London.

That helped pave the way for Great Britain’s historic Olympic triumph in Rio de Janeiro the following year when they beat The Netherlands 2-0 on penalties in the gold medal match following a 3-3 draw.

Members of Great Britain's Olympic gold medal-winning women's hockey team have been paying tribute to assistant coach Craig Keegan ©Getty Images

"Utterly devastated and struggling with the news that we’ve lost Coach Keegs," said Kate Richardson-Walsh, captain of the Rio 2016 gold medal-winning squad, The Hockey Paper reported.

"My thoughts are with his loved ones and all whose life he enriched.

"Thanks coach for all that you gave us and all that you were."

Alex Danson-Bennett, another member of the Rio 2016, squad, wrote on social media: "The best at what he did, the finest of humans and one we will miss so dearly."

Keegan, diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic lymphoma 18 months ago, died on Wednesday (February 15).

He had married his partner Sally earlier this month and leaves one daughter, Olivia, from a previous marriage.