Tennis rallies to support earthquake relief in Turkey and Syria

The four Grand Slam tennis tournaments and the sport’s governing bodies have come together in a campaign to support victims of the devastating earthquakes which have struck Turkey and Syria and killed more than 40,000 people.

The International Tennis Federation, Association of Tennis Professionals and Women’s Tennis Association have launched Tennis Plays for Love by making donations to the fund.

Organisers of the Australian, French and US Opens and Wimbledon are also backing the campaign.

This will support Global Giving’s Turkey and Syria Earthquake Relief Fund, helping provide emergency relief and assist long-term recovery efforts.

It has been estimated that 17 million people have been displaced in the wake of the earthquakes which struck Turkey and Syria last week ©Getty Images

It is believed that 17 million people in the affected regions are now living in freezing winter conditions following the earthquakes on February 6.

There is an urgent need for blankets emergency shelters, food and clean water.

Tennis fans wishing to make a donation are invited to visit the Global Giving pages by clicking here.

In addition, what is being described as a “one of a kind” Non Fungible Token digital art piece is being auctioned with bids closing today.

Last year,Tennis Plays for Peace was launched.

It has so far raised more than $3.5 million (£2.9 million/€3.3 million) for those affected by the war in Ukraine.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has announced it is to set up an emergency fund to help victims of the earthquake.

The fund totals $1 million (£830,000/€936,000), with contributions of $250,000 (£207,000/€234,000) from both the IOC and the Olympic Council of Asia, €250,000 ($266,000/£221,000) from the European Olympic Committees and $260,000 (£215,000/€243,000) from the Olympic Refuge Foundation.

World Taekwondo is also set to donate $30,000 (£25,000/€28,000) towards the relief effort.

Earlier this week, the Qatar development fund began the movement of 10,000 temporary buildings used during the 2022 FIFA World Cup to the affected areas.