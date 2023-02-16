Polish fencer Krzysztof Kaczkowski has encouraged people to sign up to volunteer for the Kraków 2023 European Games.

Kaczkowski made the plea after winning his first International Fencing Federation World Cup in the men’s sabre category on home soil in Warsaw.

World number 74 Kaczkowski was the underdog in the men’s final against European champion and World Championships bronze medallist Sandro Bazadze of Georgia, but prevailed 15-14 at the Olympic Centre of the Polish Olympic Committee.

Kaczkowski described his victory as "amazing" but then turned his focus to the European Games, scheduled to take place from June 21 to July 2.

European Games organisers say they are looking to recruit around 8,000 volunteers for the multi-sport event ©European Games

"This {the World Cup} is just a warm-up, because at the end of June the European Games starts, and I’d like to invite everyone to the event - what a feast it will be!" he said.

"Of course, I also encourage you to take part in volunteering, you will be very needed there! See you in Kraków."

Fencing competition during the European Games is due to begin on June 26 with 460 competitors expected to compete across 12 disciplines at the Tauron Arena in Kraków.

European Games organisers say they are looking to recruit around 8,000 volunteers for the event, which is set to see competition across 28 sports and in 11 venues.

Prospective volunteers have until March 31 to complete the first stage of the process, where they are required to complete a recruitment form on the event’s volunteer portal.

The second stage will be virtually held recruitment interviews with selected candidates, scheduled to take place in April.