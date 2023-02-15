Urgent calls for safety measures to be introduced outside Paris 2024 venue Stade de France

Lawyers for those trapped by crowd chaos at the stadium set to be used for athletics and rugby sevens competition at the Paris 2024 Olympics have demanded authorities urgently implement safety recommendations first suggested eight years ago.

London law firm Pogust Goodhead and Liverpool practice Binghams are set to write to UEFA in the next phase of a group claim for 2,000 Liverpool supporters who found themselves penned in outside the Stade de France in Paris before the 2022 UEFA Champions League Final.

The stadium is also due to host matches during the 2023 Rugby World Cup before the final alterations for the Olympics and Paralympics are made in 2024.

“Recommendations which were previously made in 2015 about safety at the arena and subsequently made again, now eight years on, must be implemented in full as a matter of urgency,” Pogust Goodhead partner Tony Winterburn insisted.

The independent report into events at the Stade de France found that UEFA should "bear primary responsibility for failures which almost led to disaster."

A lawyers' letter to UEFA this week is expected to invite them to admit blame for what went wrong in May last year.

Law firms representing Liverpool supporters are calling on UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin to accept responsibility for events at the Stade de France in the run-up to last year's Champions League Final ©Getty Images

"We are calling on UEFA and in particular its president Aleksander Čeferin personally, to do the right thing and publicly accept responsibility," Winterburn added.

"There must be compensation for all those fans affected by this horrific event."

The firm is also set to discuss how UEFA proposes to compensate those who suffered trauma on the night.

It is expected that this will be established in a detailed letter sent by the end of the month.

"This is a hugely damning report for UEFA which clearly strengthens the case we are bringing on behalf of Liverpool fans," Winterburn continued.

UEFA general secretary Theodore Theodoridis issued an apology on behalf of the organisation after the details were made public earlier this week.

"An apology is a start, but it simply does not go far enough," Winterburn declared.

The Stade de France is due to host athletics and rugby sevens competition at the Paris 2024 Olympics ©Getty Images

"It is clear UEFA’s safety plan was written around a myth that Liverpool fans were going to cause trouble that day and it is imperative that myth stops now to avoid further unacceptable incidents occurring in the future, with possibly tragic consequences."

Another 600 fans are to be represented in a further letter of claim sent by Leigh Day, a practice based in London and Manchester seeking redress for "physical and psychological harm."

"It is promising to hear UEFA are considering a special refund scheme, but it’s important to understand that what is required here is more than a ticket refund," Leigh Day partners Clare Campbell and Jill Paterson said in a statement.

"This is about accountability, learning lessons for the future and ensuring that fans who have been injured and traumatised receive proper compensation for what they’ve endured."

It is expected that the Stade de France will be closed early in 2024 to allow the necessary alterations including the installation of the athletics track to be made before the Olympics begin on July 26.