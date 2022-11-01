Two people have been sentenced for throwing bottles at police on the day of the Champions League Final at the Stade de France earlier this year, the same venue that is to play a significant role at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

A 29-year-old was found guilty of aggravated violence with a weapon "against persons holding public authority", and given a 15-month prison sentence, while another individual - born in 1995 - has been handed a 12-month suspended sentence for aggravated violence and the dissemination on social networks of videos of the violence committed.

These incidents took place at the Stade de France on the night of the Champions League Final, where Spanish giants Real Madrid defeated 2019 champions, English club Liverpool 1-0.

After the match, more than 200 cases of violence and theft were lodged by both clubs at local police stations.

The latest criminal proceedings come just two weeks after a report labelled police control of the crowds at the match "criminal assault".

Police spraying teargas towards a Liverpool fan ©Getty Images

Liverpool fans were particularly targeted with teargas and were assaulted, with crowds complaining of being crushed prior to the match.

"Persistent, random police assaults on fans, and unprovoked deployment of teargas on men, women and children trapped in confined spaces, was reckless and dangerous," read the report delivered by an independent panel of 485 testimonies.

"It constituted criminal assault."

This report also condemned European football's governing body UEFA for "egregious failures" on stadium safety.

The Stade de France is to be used for rugby sevens, athletics and the Closing Ceremony for the next Games.