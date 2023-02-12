Nuguse sets North American mile record at Millrose Games as Crouser finds new way to win

Yared Nuguse won the Wanamaker Mile finale at the 115th Millrose Games in New York in a North American record of 3min 47.38sec, the second fastest time in history.

The 23-year-old from Louisville, Kentucky, who took two seconds off Galen Rupp's 3,000m area record last month, did the same to Bernard Lagat's 15-year-old United States mark of 3:49.98 in the fourth of this season's World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold meetings.

Nuguse has thus moved ahead of world outdoor mile record holder Hicham El Guerrouj of Morocco - only Ethiopia’s Yomif Kejelcha has run faster, having clocked 3:47.01 in 2019.

Britain's Neil Gourley was second in a personal best of 3:49.46, with Nuguse’s training partner Oliver Hoare of Australia, equalling the Oceania record of 3:50.83 in third place and Mario Garcia setting a Spanish record of 3:51.79 in fifth place.

The women's Wanamaker Mile was won by Britain’s Olympic 1500m silver medallist Laura Muir in 4:20.15 ahead of home runner Josette Andrews in 4:20.88.

Elsewhere on a vociferously supported programme at the Armory Track&Field Center home sprinter Christian Coleman, the 2019 world 100m champion, won the men's 60 metres in 6.47sec from compatriot Noah Lyles in 6.53, although the latter time did not officially count as the double world 200m champion was running under protest after a false start.

Second place went to Jamaica's Travis Williams in 6.59, who bettered Lyles' younger brother Josephus by 0.003sec.

In field events, two home world and Olympic champions thrived as Ryan Crouser showed off his new throwing technique to good effect and pole vault champion Katie Moon (nee Nageotte) returned to winning form.

Crouser unveiled his new technique - in which he shifts his starting point to the right and adds an extra step into his spin to generate more momentum - with his second throw which went out to 22.58m, the farthest seen so far this year.

But Crouser admitted the new approach has led to some inconsistency in his throwing, adding: "Hopefully we can get that worked out in the coming months."

Moon, now back to a full approach on the runway, won the Millrose title at her fourth attempt with 4.81m.

Home world champion Chase Ealey won the women's shot put with a 2023 world-leading mark amd meeting record of 20.03 from Canada's Sarah Mitton, who managed 19.52.

Alicia Monson set a North American record of 8:25.05, and Abby Steiner earned a United States record with a 300m time of 35.54.

Home sprinter Aleia Hobbs won the women's 60m in 7.04.

On a day when Poland's Pia Skrzyszowska, who leads this year's world list in the women's 60m hurdles with 7.78sec, announced she was out for the rest of the season with a hamstring injury, Devynne Charlton of The Bahamas won the event in New York in 7.91.

Britain's Tokyo 2020 1500m bronze medallist Josh Kerr ran a meeting record of 7:33.47 to win the men's 3000m - his first race in eight years at that distance - holding off Luis Grijalva, who set a Guatemalan record of 7:33.86.