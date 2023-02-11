Australia distances itself from calls for Russia and Belarus ban at Paris 2024

The Australian Government has distanced itself from calls for Russian and Belarusian athletes to be banned from the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Australian Sports Minister Anika Wells was among the representatives from 35 countries present at a virtual summit yesterday to discuss the issue, which appears likely to dominate the build-up to next year's Games.

Her Lithuanian counterpart Jurgita Šiugždinienė had suggested "all countries are unanimous" in opposing the presence of Russian and Belarusian athletes.

However, Wells has publicly backed the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) plans to "explore a pathway" for Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete under "strict conditions" of neutrality.

"Respect for human rights and peaceful relations between nations form the foundation of international sport," she said, as reported by Special Broadcasting Service.

Australia was the first country to be awarded the Olympic and Paralympic Games under the IOC's new bidding process, with Brisbane set to host the 2032 edition, although there have been funding disputes between Federal and State Governments since Anthony Albanese succeeded Scott Morrison as Australian Prime Minister last year.

It was one of the 37 countries who supported a ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes from competitions in March last year, following on from the IOC's recommendation on their non-participation in response to the war in Ukraine.

Australia participated in yesterday's international summit, after which it was claimed by Lithuania there was "unanimous" opposition to the presence of Russian and Belarusian athletes at Paris 2024 ©Volodymyr Zelenskyy

The United States was represented by Assistant Secretary of State for Educational and Cultural Affairs Lee Satterfield, but has said it wants to see further details from the IOC on its proposal.

"The Assistant Secretary outlined that the United States will continue to join a vast community of nations in our unwavering support for the people of Ukraine and hold the Russian Federation accountable for its brutal and barbaric war against Ukraine, as well as the complicit Lukashenka regime in Belarus," a Department of State spokesperson said, as reported by Reuters.

"We will continue to consult with our independent National Olympic Committee - the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee - on next steps, and look forward to greater clarity by the IOC on their proposed policy toward Russia and Belarus."

The IOC has moved towards readmitting both countries' athletes into international sport in recent weeks, although this has sparked a furious response in Ukraine and Paris' Mayor Anne Hidalgo has expressed her opposition to a Russian and Belarusian presence at next year's Olympics.

The French Government and Paris 2024 have insisted that a final decision lies with the IOC.

The move to readmit Russian athletes to Paris 2024 even under a neutral flag has sparked an angry response in Ukraine ©Getty Images

A collective statement is expected in the "coming days" from yesterday's summit.

Despite suggestions from Šiugždinienė and Poland's Sports Minister Kamil Bortniczuk of support for a ban, participants appeared to rule out a collective boycott.

Ukraine and Latvia are two nations who have said they would consider shunning Paris 2024 if Russia and Belarus attend.

Bortniczuk suggested that Russian and Belarusian dissident athletes could compete as a team of refugees.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the summit, insisting Russia should have "no place at sports and Olympic competitions" and accusing the IOC of having "lost" its "honesty".

The IOC has expressed its "solidarity with Ukraine", but has warned that a boycott of Paris 2024 would be a breach of the Olympic Charter.