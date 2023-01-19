A late bid from the Northern Mariana Islands to be added to the basketball tournaments at this year’s Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands has failed.

Organisers had confirmed the eight team line-ups for event tournament at the Games due to take place in Honiara between November 19 and December 2.

But Northern Mariana Islands Basketball Federation President James Lee had still launched a last minute campaign for men and women’s teams from the country be added.

Northern Mariana Islands had finished second in the women’s and third in the men’s International Basketball Federation Micronesian Cup in Guam last June.

The winners were guaranteed a place at the Pacific Games.

"There is a wildcard slot which comes down to the most active Federation, plus their performance in the game," Lee told the Saipan Tribune.

"Though our Federation has been very active within the past year, unfortunately our game performance is not quite there yet."

Northern Mariana Islands men's basketball team failed to qualify for this year's Pacific Games after finishing third at the FIBA Micronesian Cup last year ©FIBA

Even though his request was turned down, Lee is remaining positive about the future of the sport in the Northern Mariana Islands.

"Truth is, based on how we performed at the Micro Cup, we wouldn’t be competitive at this coming Pacific Games," he said.

"We still have some work to do but I believe we’re on the right track.

"Establishing a national program and modernising our ‘culture’ with training as an athlete that wants to represent our home is the first step."

Guam’s men’s teams will be chasing a third consecutive basketball gold medal at Solomon Islands 2023 having won at Port Moresby 2015 and Samoa 2019.

American Samoa, the women’s gold medallists four years ago, failed to qualify for Solomon Islands 2023.