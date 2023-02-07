Khaled Korany, who was banned from weightlifting for life after being held responsible for a doping scandal involving teenaged girls, is clear to return to work after winning an appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The Egyptian not only had his ban rescinded, but won an award of CHF 5,000 (£4,503/$5,423/€5,056) from the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) to defray his costs.

Korany was found guilty of "administration and complicity" by an IWF hearing panel after seven young Egyptian athletes - including two 14-year-old girls - tested positive for the steroid metandienone at a training camp in December 2016 before the African Youth and Junior Championships in Cairo.

But that decision was not made until more than three years later and Korany did not hear of his lifetime ban until January 2022 - more than five years after the doping scandal.

The IWF was under a different leadership - the disgraced Hungarian Tamas Ajan was President - for most of that time, and no explanation was ever given for the delay in proceedings.

Khaled Korany not only had his ban rescinded, but won an award of CHF 5,000 from IWF to defray his costs ©Khaled Korany/Facebook

Egypt was banned from competing at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games because of its doping record.

Korany, who said the lifetime ban "caused a lot of psychological fatigue and negative impact on my life, my sports history, and my social status" can now look forward to taking up a senior role in weightlifting again.

He had been a successful national coach of Egypt and Saudi Arabia, and was head coach for Tunisia when he was provisionally suspended in May 2020.

Korany pleaded innocence throughout his ordeal, and told insidethegames three years ago, "I am not stupid.

"Why would I risk my name and reputation as a coach in this way?"