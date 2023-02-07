Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet met with members of the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan (HOK) during their visit to the French capital to discuss preparations for next year's Olympic Games.

The HOK has confirmed that it held a working meeting with Estanguet and other representatives of Paris 2024 at the Organising Committee’s headquarters.

According to the HOK, both parties discussed the participation of Kazakhstan as well as organisational issues including accommodation and transport for participants and training camps for athletes.

HOC secretary general Andrey Kryukov said he expected Paris 2024 to be "one of the most extraordinary" Olympic Games following his visit.

"A very interesting Olympics awaits us, including a spectacular Opening Ceremony on the Seine River," said Kryukov.

"Paris 2024, despite the challenges we all faced during the past two Olympics in Tokyo and Beijing, introduces major innovations to be revealed later.

Kazakhstan claimed two medals in boxing at Tokyo 2020 and will hope for more success at Paris 2024 ©Getty Images

"I express my gratitude to the entire Organising Committee for the high level of organisation of the Games and the well-coordinated work of a team of more than 1,200 people."

Kazakhstan has competed at every Games since it made its debut as an independent nation at the Lillehammer 1994 Winter Olympics.

It made its first appearance at the Summer Games two years later, winning three golds in a 11-medal haul at Atlanta 1996.

Since then, Kazakhstan has increased its medal tally to 14 golds, 22 silvers and 35 bronzes.

At Tokyo 2020, Kazakhstan earned eight bronzes, with the medals coming in boxing, judo, karate, weightlifting and wrestling.