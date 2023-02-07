The legacy portfolio team is set to ensure the delivery of projects related to the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham ©Getty Images

Birmingham City Council is expected to approve the establishment of a legacy portfolio team to ensure the delivery of projects related to last year's Commonwealth Games.

This team is set to be tasked with overseeing projects to fulfil the Council's legacy commitments and compiling a single view of benefits achieved for the English city.

While not directly responsible for project delivery, it is due to be a coordinating body and provide a structure for the delivery of Birmingham 2022 legacy projects.

It is proposed that the team will have an initial operating period of two years.

The report to Cabinet members confirms that approximately £60 million ($71.9 million/€67.2 million) in underspend from the Games budget remains available for legacy ambitions, and the portfolio team is set to make decisions on potential new projects.

The Cabinet is expected to approve the plans to create the team at its meeting next Tuesday (February 14).

Birmingham City Council leader Ian Ward has underlined the importance of the Games legacy to the city and the region.

Birmingham City Council leader Ian Ward has insisted that the Commonwealth Games was "about much more than the memorable 11 days of sport" ©Getty Images

"As I stressed from day one, the Games were always about much more than the memorable 11 days of sport we were the proud host city for last summer," he said.

"We need to maximise the positive impact of staging the Games for people in all of our neighbourhoods and this report outlines how we will ensure the benefits of Birmingham 2022 are felt right across the city for years to come."

A 72-page legacy plan for the Games was published by Birmingham City Council in December 2021, and updated last year prior to the multi-sport event from July 28 to August 8.

An interim report prepared by KPMG LLP last month claimed that the Commonwealth Games "has been successful in generating beneficial short-term economic impacts for Birmingham, the West Midlands and the UK [United Kingdom]".

Birmingham has been awarded the 2026 European Athletics Championships, making use of the expanded and refurbished Alexander Stadium.

Ward has previously spoken of a "golden decade of opportunity for the people, communities and businesses of Birmingham and the wider region".

Investment in new homes and transport infrastructure in Perry Barr, the region which includes the main Alexander Stadium, are among the legacy ambitions being pursued by the Council.