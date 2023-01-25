An independent evaluation report providing an interim assessment of the impact of last year's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham indicates the event "has been successful in generating beneficial short-term economic impacts for Birmingham, the West Midlands and the UK."

Part of an ongoing process which will next see a one-year post-Games evaluation, the latest report is solely focused on outcomes and impacts generated up to end September 2022 through the delivery of the Games events themselves, as a result of spending incurred between April 2018 and September 2022.

Specifically the report, prepared by KPMG LLP, addresses three areas:

* The short-term gross economic impacts in the form of GVA (gross value added) and employment generated through the planning and delivery of the Games events and through spending by Games-related visitors;

* The potential longer-term economic impacts generated through skills initiatives, business investment and capital investment as a result of the planning and delivery of the Games events; and

* The wider social and environmental impacts supported through the planning and delivery of the Games events.

The tens of thousands of fans who flocked to the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on a daily basis contributed to the success of the event ©Getty Images

According to the report, the evidence amassed so far details several different areas of benefits.

It quotes a figure of £870.7 million ($1.76billion/ €990 million) of UK GVA, which had already been published earlier this month, or £764.7 million ($947million/ €871million) in net terms generated over the period since the hosting of Games was awarded to Birmingham in the financial year 2018-2019 up to and including the Games event period - up to September in 2022.

"Over half of this GVA impact was generated in the West Midlands," the report claimed, "with almost a quarter generated in Birmingham itself.

"Employment has also been supported through the planning and delivery of the Games events and the spending of Games-related visitors, with approximately 7,440 net FTE (full-time equivalent) jobs supported at the peak of Games events planning and delivery activity in 2022/23, and 13,490 net FTE years of employment supported in the UK economy over the 4.5 years of Games delivery.

"Again, a sizeable proportion of this employment was in Birmingham and the West Midlands (approximately 25 per cent and 52 per cent of total employment supported by Games events respectively)."

Birmingham and the West Midlands is set to enjoy long-term benefits from hosting the 2022 Commonwealth Games, it has been predicted ©Getty Images

The report is confident that Birmingham 2022 will have a long-term positive effect on the region's economy.

"The impacts of the Games events are not limited to these short-term economic impacts however, and the evidence included in this interim evaluation report also points to the potential for longer-term economic benefits to be realised through the Birmingham 2022 Games events as well as wider positive social impacts.

"The Legacy Programmes that form a key part of the activities associated with the Birmingham 2022 Games (not assessed within this interim evaluation) also have the potential to contribute positively towards these impacts."

To read the full report click here.