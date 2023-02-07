The fireworks show was staged under the theme of "Greeting the Asian Games and Celebrating the Lantern Festival" ©Hangzhou 2022

A stunning fireworks display lit up the night sky of Hangzhou as excitement builds for this year’s delayed Asian Games in the Chinese city.

The fireworks show was staged under the theme of "Greeting the Asian Games and Celebrating the Lantern Festival".

Hangzhou held the grand display for the first time in 11 years as fireworks were set off along Qiantang River.

Drones were also used as part of the performance while buildings were illuminated with images of the Hangzhou 2022 mascots Chenchen, Congcong and Lianlian.

Organisers of this year’s Asian Games described the event on the evening of the Lantern Day on Sunday (February 5) as a "splendid fireworks and lights showcase".

Buildings were lit up with images of the Hangzhou 2022 mascots ©Hangzhou 2022
Buildings were lit up with images of the Hangzhou 2022 mascots ©Hangzhou 2022

Hangzhou was originally scheduled to stage the Asian Games last year only for the multi-sport event to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Around 25,000 athletes and officials are expected to take part at the Games that are set to be held from September 23 to October 8.

Athletes from Russia and Belarus are due to compete as neutrals at Hangzhou 2022 after the Olympic Council of Asia confirmed its readiness to welcome them following the International Olympic Committee’s decision to explore a pathway for Russian and Belarusian participation despite the war in Ukraine.

Hangzhou will be the third Chinese city to host the Asian Games after Beijing in 1990 and Guangzhou in 2010.