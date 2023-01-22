New dates have been announced for weightlifting competition at the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games ©Getty Images

New dates have been announced for weightlifting competition at the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games, to create a bigger gap between the Asian Games weightlifting competition and the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) World Championships.

The IWF World Championships are due to be held from September 2 to 17 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with the event acting as a qualifier for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

During an Asian Weightlifting Federation (AWF) Executive Board meeting it was agreed to coordinate with Hangzhou 2022 organisers to avoid an overlap.

The dates of the Asian Games weightlifting competitions have been switched to create a bigger gap with the 2023 World Championships ©IWF
New dates for weightlifting competition during the Asian Games have now been set as September 30 to October 7.

The AWF described the agreement to switch the dates of weightlifting during Hangzhou 2022 as a "showcase of unity."

The Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games are scheduled to take place from September 23 to October 8, having originally been due to take place in 2022 before being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Weightlifting competition during Hangzhou 2022 is due to be held at the Xiaoshan Sports Center Gymnasium.