A total of 35 nations are to compete at the 2023 World Bowls Indoor Championships in Warilla in Australia, to be held by hosts Warilla Bowls and Recreation Club and Bowls Australia.

Both World Bowls and the International Indoor Bowls Council are to collaborate with the organisers for the competition's second edition after Bristol in England was the inaugural hosts in 2022.

A group of 33 countries are participating in men's events, with 29 in women's in the tournament due to take place between May 7 and 12.

Three titles are to be won at the Championships in the men's and women's singles, as well as the mixed pairs.

Australia is to hold the 2023 World Bowls Indoor Championships ©Getty Images

It is not to be confused with the World Indoor Bowls Championships, a separate competition held in Great Yarmouth in England annually.

Wales' Daniel Salmon, winner of back-to-back men's pairs gold medals at the Commonwealth Games, is to compete this year, as is Shae Wilson in the women's event, who hails from the remote Norfolk Island.

Australia's Aron Sherriff and Kelsey Cottrell are the favourites from the home nation, while defending men's and women's champions Michael Stepney and Julie Forrest, both from Scotland, are scheduled to return as well.

Alison Merrien of Guernsey, winner of the mixed pairs gold with Scotland's Stewart Anderson last year, is on the start list again with her husband Ian Merrien.



