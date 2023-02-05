The Jamaica Paralympic Association (JPA) plans for the country's Governor-General Sir Patrick Allen to launch a campaign entitled "I'm Phenomenal" next month.

The campaign seeks to celebrate the talent of Jamaica's Para athletes, and has been welcomed by JPA President Christopher Samuda.

"I’m Phenomenal captures the ethos of the Paralympic movement the spirit of which compels a mandate, an attitude and aptitude that make possible the impossible and credible the incredible," Samuda said.

JPA Athletes Commission chair and Para badminton player Travis Ebanks underlined the importance of representing Jamaica for Para athletes.

"Para athletes live by the mantra country above self and we continue to do just that as we strive for excellence on the world stage despite the obstacles and resource constraints we encounter while representing the best that Jamaica has to offer," Ebanks commented.

JPA sports manager Neville Sinclair argued that "I'm Phenomenal" encapsulates "what we stand for" and "how we approach life".

A ceremony has been planned for March 10 at King's House in Kingston for Sir Patrick to launch the initiative.

Jamaica has competed at every Summer Paralympics since Tel Aviv 1968 except Toronto 1976 ©Getty Images

This is set to mark the beginning of Paralympic Day celebrations in Jamaica.

Jamaica last year became the first nation in the Caribbean and Central America to proclaim such a day in honour of Paralympic sport, with March 11 this year due to be the second time it has been celebrated.

Jamaica has won 20 gold, 16 silver and 18 bronze medals at the Paralympic Games since its first appearance at Tel Aviv 1968.

It has featured at every Summer edition since except Toronto 1976, when it participated in a boycott because South Africa was permitted to compete despite its apartheid policies.

Jamaica sent four athletes to Tokyo 2020 - two in athletics, one in judo and one in taekwondo.

However, it has not medalled at the last two editions of the Games.