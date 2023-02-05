Vizer claims "war and politics cannot divide sport" as praises France for upholding values in sport

International Judo Federation (IJF) President Marius Vizer has claimed that sport "can be a messenger for peace and unity" and cannot be divided by "war and politics", comments made at a time of growing debate over the inclusion of Russian and Belarusian athletes.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has recommended that athletes from both countries are excluded from international sport since the invasion of Ukraine in February last year, but has recently moved to "explore a pathway" for their return, potentially opening the door for them to compete as neutrals at next year's Olympic Games in Paris.

This has sparked an angry response in Ukraine and discussion of a possible boycott by the war-torn country and some of its European allies at Paris 2024, although the IOC claims that the "vast majority" of officials from various bodies it has consulted support its stance and warned "a boycott is a violation of the Olympic Charter".

Speaking at the Opening Ceremony of the IJF Grand Slam in the French capital, Vizer outlined his stance on the role of sport.

"War and politics cannot divide sport and cannot divide us," he said.

"Sport and religion bring the most important values of society, which promote principles of respect, solidarity and peace.

"Sport is the last bridge, which today in the world’s confrontations can be a messenger for peace and unity and can work for reconciliation.

"I wish judo to be always a symbol of peace, a symbol of unity, solidarity and friendship in the world."

The IJF's ban on Russian and Belarusian judoka from its events has lifted ©Getty Images

French President Emmanuel Macron view that "athletes from all countries, sometimes including countries at war" should be permitted to compete at major events has been referenced by IOC President Thomas Bach.

Vizer praised France for its stance on the value of sport.

"France has always been the guardian of the universal values of freedom, fraternity, equality and non-discrimination in society and in sport," he told the crowd at the Accor Arena.

"That is why we always respect France and the French values."

There is no Russian or Belarusian presence in competition at the IJF Grand Slam in Paris, despite the lifting of a ban on athletes from both countries.

The IJF has taken one of the more intriguing stances among International Federations since the start of the war in Ukraine.

Speaking at the IJF Grand Slam in Paris, Marius Vizer said France is "the guardian of the universal values of freedom, fraternity, equality and non-discrimination in society and in sport" ©Getty Images

It initially ruled that Russian and Belarusian judoka could compete as neutrals under the IJF flag, and suspended Russian President Vladimir Putin's status as Honorary President and ambassador.

Russia withdrew from international judo events of its own accord in March 2022 because of safety fears, but it returned later in the year to a Grand Slam in Mongolia's capital Ulaanbaatar.

Ukraine boycotted this event and threatened to do the same at the World Championships in Uzbekistan's capital Tashkent., and the Russian Judo Federation also announced its plans to skip the event to show solidarity with the country's athletes barred from other sports.

The IJF then implemented an outright ban for the first time from September 2022 until January 2023.

Vizer, the IJF President since 2007, defended the move to lift the measures by claiming that it is "fostering peace".

He previously claimed that the IJF "saved lives" with its stance at the start of the war in Ukraine because Russian and Belarusian judoka may otherwise have been drafted to fight.