Novak Djokovic’s return to Melbourne Park, a year on from his deportation from Australia, ended in success as he claimed a record tenth Australian Open men’s singles title with a straight sets 6-3, 7-6, 7-6 win over Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Djokovic’s triumph came following an eventful tournament for the Serbian, who was playing with an ongoing hamstring injury throughout, and also had to deal with the fallout of an incident involving his father Srdjan, who was pictured with supporters carrying a Russian flag following his son’s win over Andrey Rublev.

In the final, Djokovic targeted his Greek opponent’s backhand in the early stages, profiting from errors as he took the first set 6-3.

The second set was a closer affair, with Tsitsipas creating a set point, which Djokovic saved with an inside-out forehand winner.

Djokovic showed champion instincts as he took the tie-break to close out the set 7-6, but any thoughts of it being a stroll to the finish line were quickly banished by Tsitsipas breaking early in set three.

Tsitsipas has now lost both Grand Slam singles finals that he has contested against Novak Djokovic ©Getty Images

Djokovic quickly broke back, taking the match to a tie-break, and after racing into an early lead in the breaker, closed it out to win set three by a 7-6 scoreline.

In his post-match speech Djokovic described the title as "the biggest victory of my life" adding that "considering the circumstances it has been one of the most challenging tournaments I have ever played."

Victory sees Djokovic equal Spain’s Rafael Nadal on 22 men’s Grand Slam singles titles, and extends his winning run in men’s singles matches at Melbourne Park to 28 - a streak that dates back to 2018.

Elsewhere on the final day, top seeds Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic retained their women’s doubles crown, overcoming Japanese duo Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara 6-4, 6-3.

Victory gave Krejcikova and Siniakova a seventh Grand Slam doubles title as a partnership, and meant they were the first duo to defend an Australian Open women’s doubles crown since Italians Sara Errani and Roberta Vinci in 2014.