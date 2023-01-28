Novak Djokovic, who is aiming to win a tenth Australian Open tennis men’s singles final in Melbourne tomorrow, says he has been affected by incidents involving his father Srdjan during his run at the tournament.

Srdjan Djokovic sparked controversy following his son’s quarter-final victory over Andrey Rublev, who is from Russia but playing at the tournament as a neutral, when he was pictured with fans carrying the Russian flag, which featured an image of the country’s President Vladimir Putin.

Srdjan Djokovic was pictured alongside a spectator wearing a T-shirt with a Z symbol on it, with reports that he proclaimed "long live the Russians" in Serbian in a video that was subsequently posted online.

Speaking in a media conference about the incident Novak Djokovic said: "It was unfortunate that the misinterpretation of what happened has escalated to such a high level.

"There was, I would say, a lot of conversations with tournament director, with media and everyone else.

"It has got to me, of course, as well. I was not pleased to see that.

"My father, my whole family, and myself, have been through several wars during the 1990s.

"As my father put in a statement, we are against the war, we never will support any violence or any war.

Novak Djokovic's parents Srdjan and Dijana pictured at his son's Australian Open quarter-final against Andrey Rublev ©Getty Images

"We know how devastating that is for the family, for people in any country that is going through the war.

"That’s the first thing I want to say.

"The second thing I want to say, my father, as he said in the statement, has been going after every single match to meet with my fans at the main square here in Australian Open, to thank them for the support, to be with them, pay them respect, and make photos.

"The photo that he made, he was passing through. I heard what he said in the video.

"He said, cheers. Unfortunately some of the media has interpreted that in a really wrong way.

"I’m sorry that has escalated so much. But I hope people understand that there was absolutely no intention whatsoever to support any kind of war initiatives or anything like that."

After the fallout that resulted in the incident following the Rublev match, Srdjan Djokovic did not attend Novak’s semi-final win over Tommy Paul of the United States, opting to watch the match remotely.

Australian Open organisers say they will make a late decision on whether Srdjan Djokovic can attend the men's singles final between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas ©Getty Images

Novak did not confirm whether his father would be in attendance for the final tomorrow, when he faces Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece, as he looks to secure a 22nd Grand Slam singles crown, and a tenth in Australia.

Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley told News Corp a late decision would be made on whether Srdjan was permitted to attend the final.

"I couldn’t give you a definitive answer now," he said.

Tiley also said he had spoken to the Djokovic family following the incident.

"My advice is that you have to be really careful because if this is an event of global significance, it’s a platform," Tiley said.

"When you have hundreds of thousands of people to come through the gate, you’re going to naturally have some people that are coming here with an intention to be disruptive, and don’t get yourself caught in the middle of that.

"They completely understand that. The family were very good. They were upset that it was taken that way. There was no intention of it.

"His dad particularly does not support war, and they’re very focused on supporting peace."