Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has claimed that attempts to "squeeze" Russia from international sports has failed.

"There are obvious attempts to squeeze our country out of international sports," Zakharova said, as reported by Russia's official state news agency TASS.

"It should be clear to everyone, including those who speak for high moral principles and push for the independence of sports from politics," she added, saying that any attempts to do so were "bound to be useless".

Earlier this week, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced that it is exploring a pathway for the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes at Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

However, the governing body did say that it would be under "strict conditions" of neutrality, and only for athletes who "fully respect the Olympic Charter".

The IOC feels no athlete should be stopped from competing "because of their passport" and "Governments must not decide which athletes can participate in which competition and which athletes cannot".

This statement came after Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron to ensure Russia and Belarus are not represented in any form at Paris 2024.

The National Olympic Committee of Ukraine is set to hold an Extraordinary General Assembly to discuss whether to boycott Paris 2024 if Russians and Belarusians are allowed, with Ukraine's Sports Minister Vadym Guttsait hinting they might do so.