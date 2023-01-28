The International Boxing Association (IBA) has been invited to a project run by the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) which is aimed at promoting and teaching best practices among sporting organisations.

The IBA was asked to share its knowledge on the roles of technical delegates and officials, with secretary general George Yerolimpos welcoming FIBA representatives to the IBA head office.

IBA head of sport Marko Petrič guided FIBA head of competitions Fabien Hoeppe through preparations for major boxing competitions as well as implementation.

He revealed the processes needed for the organisation of the tournaments and stressed the necessity of a proper planning process and ample resources.

FIBA's project centres around the concept of technical delegations in different sports with the end goal of compiling a comprehensive report that can be used to help other International Federations and sports organisations to improve their own practices.

Through the project, FIBA is aiming to develop a deeper understanding of the different approaches used by different sports and to identify common challenges and opportunities.

IBA secretary general George Yerolimpos stressed the necessity of a proper planning process and ample resources for hosting events ©IBA

"FIBA's project is an excellent example of how IFs and other organisations can work together to improve the overall quality and fairness of international competitions," read an IBA statement.

"By sharing knowledge and best practices, the parties can learn from each other and make the necessary improvements to their own practices.

"This is a significant step towards the growth and development of sports and fair play."

The IBA is battling to keep boxing's place in the Olympic Games intact after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) expressed serious concerns over governance.

The IOC warned that boxing, which has already been left off the initial programme for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, that it could also be removed from Paris 2024.

The body, which suspended IBA in 2019, is currently due to oversee the boxing tournament in the French capital having also organised the event at the re-arranged 2020 Olympic Games held in Tokyo in 2021.