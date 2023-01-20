Yerolimpos says preparations for IBA Women's World Championships in March "going full speed"

International Boxing Association (IBA) secretary general and chief executive George Yerolimpos has said preparations for this year's Women’s World Boxing Championships in New Delhi are progressing at "full speed."

The Greek official led an IBA delegation that visited India's capital to inspect venues for the World Championships, with the 6,000-seater K.D. Jadhav Indoor Hall - named after the late wrestler who was India's first medallist as an independent nation at the Olympics - approved as the arena for competition.

Official hotels were also visited by IBA officials, who held meetings on transport and accommodation with the Organising Committee.

Yerolimpos praised organisers and believes New Delhi will prove a worthy host of the World Championships from March 15 to 26.

"The preparations are going full speed," he said.

"We know that the LOC [Local Organising Committee] has extensive experience hosting major events in New Delhi, and the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) will play a pivotal role in the success of the event.

"I appreciate all the enthusiasm and dedication of the LOC and believe that they will deliver a great experience for our athletes and guests in March."

BFI President Ajay Singh is leading the Organising Committee, and claimed that the IBA delegation was satisfied at what it saw in New Delhi.

"They were quite pleased with the arrangements and were confident that India will once again host a grand sporting spectacle," Singh said.

"The fact that India happens to be one of the most powerful women's boxing hubs of the world adds to the excitement of the boxing fraternity as well as the fans alike."

Registration has opened for the Women's World Championships, with competition set to be held in 12 weight classes.

Each country is eligible to enter one athlete per category.

New Delhi was only announced as the host of March's Women's World Championships in November last year, having previously staged the event in 2018.

New Delhi previously held the Women's World Boxing Championships in 2018 ©Getty Images

Istanbul in Turkey held last year's Women's World Championships - the first time it had been staged since Ulan-Ude 2019 in Russia.

The IBA has been stripped of any involvement at the Paris 2024 Olympics due to the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) concerns over its governance under Russian Umar Kremlev.

The IOC warned last month that boxing could be dropped altogether in the French capital following a controversial renewal of a lucrative contract with Russian majority state-owned energy giant Gazprom.

The IBA has claimed that its "athletes and sport [are] being manipulated for geopolitical purposes", and has sought to blame former President CK Wu, an ex-IOC Executive Board member, for corruption controversy.

The governing body has been suspended by the IOC since 2019 when it was then known as AIBA, meaning it was not involved in the boxing tournament at Tokyo 2020.

Boxing remains off the programme for Los Angeles 2028.