Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron to block Russia's participation at next year's Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris during a telephone call between the two leaders.

Russian and Belarusian athletes have been largely frozen out of international sport since the invasion of Ukraine in February last year, but the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has entertained a proposal for both countries' athletes to compete as neutrals at Asian qualifying events for Paris 2024.

Zelenskyy held talks with IOC President Thomas Bach last month and admitted he was "upset" at a potential return for Russian and Belarusian athletes.

He doubled down on his stance during talks with Macron, 11 months on from the start of the full-scale war in Ukraine last February.

"I particularly emphasised that athletes from Russia should have no place at the Olympic Games in Paris," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram.

Last month, Bach cited Macron in outlining the IOC's position that "we need to explore ways to overcome this dilemma with regard to athletes’ participation and come back to the sporting merits, and not to political interference" on Russia.

The French President has suggested "sport should not be politicised", and that "athletes from all countries, sometimes including countries at war" should be permitted to compete at major events, including Paris 2024.

Macron faced criticism from Kyiv last month after claiming that Russia would need security guarantees as part of future negotiations to end the war, and he appears to have taken a softer stance towards Vladimir Putin than many of his Western counterparts, although France has backed European Union sanctions against Russia and provided military aid to Ukraine.

Ukraine’s Sports Minister and National Olympic Committee of Ukraine President Vadym Guttsait has also urged the IOC not to lift a ban on Russia and Belarus at Paris 2024, highlighting that athletes from Russia were now serving in the country's armed forces and the impact of attacks on Ukraine.

Bach has insisted that sanctions against Russia and Belarus, including a ban on national symbols, "remain firmly in place" but has declared that "the question of the participation of athletes is very different from the question of sanctions for their Government".

The German official has expressed the IOC's commitment to ensuring a "strong team" from Ukraine features at Paris 2024.

The French capital is due to host the Olympic Games for the first time in a century next year from July 26 to August 11, followed by the Paralympics from August 28 to September 8.