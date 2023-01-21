Djokovic beats Dimitrov despite hamstring injury as Murray bows out of Australian Open

Novak Djokovic battled through an ongoing hamstring injury to defeat Bulgarian 27th seed Grigor Dimitrov in straight sets at the Australian Open, continuing to raise doubts that he will be fit for the rest of his run in the men's singles tournament.

The Serbian fourth seed won 7-6, 6-3, 6-4 to make it through to the fourth-round, but did so with a lot of strapping on his leg, having opted not to train yesterday.

"Obviously I didn't know how I'm going to feel physically, it was going up and down," said Djokovic in his post-match interview.

"It was an incredible battle, three sets over three hours."

His next opponent is 22nd-seeded Australian Alex de Minaur who convincingly defeated France's Benjamin Bonzi 7-6, 6-2, 6-1.

Injury has been the story of the tournament for some of men's tennis' greatest players of the 21st century.

Spanish top seed and 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal was eliminated in the second-round having struggled with a hip injury.

Meanwhile, Briton Sir Andy Murray's run came to an end today, having came through two mammoth five-set ties with a metal hip.

Sir Andy's injuries have plagued his career severely since 2017, but a successful surgery saw him make a return to action.

Sir Andy Murray departed the Australian Open after a loss to Roberto Bautista Agut ©Getty Images

After more than 14 hours on-court play in three matches, he fell in four sets to Spanish 24th seed Roberto Bautista Agut 6-1, 6-7, 6-3, 6-4.

Bautista Agut now has a clearer run to the semi-finals, but has to come through two rounds of facing Americans - with the first challenger being Tommy Paul who defeated his compatriot Jenson Brooksby 6-1, 6-4, 6-3.

The winner of that match faces the victor in the all-American tie between JJ Wolf and Ben Shelton.

Shelton defeated Australian wildcard Alexei Popyrin 6-3, 7-6, 6-4, while Wolf defeated fellow countryman Michael Mmoh 6-4, 6-1, 6-2.

Fifth seed Andrey Rublev, playing as a neutral, progressed in three sets 6-4, 6-2, 6-3 against British 25th seed Dan Evans, while Danish ninth seed Holger Rune made it through too with a 6-4, 6-2, 7-6 win over Ugo Humbert of France.

Magda Linette continues her impressive run in the Australian Open ©Getty Images

In the women's singles, Magda Linette of Poland provided the only real upset of the day, defeating 19th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova, who is playing as a neutral, 6-3, 6-4, and will be rewarded with a fourth-round tie against French fourth seed Caroline Garcia, who came from a set down to beat Germany's Laura Siegemund 1-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Czech Republic 30th seed Karolína Plíšková is one round closer to matching her best result when she made the final four in 2019, today beating Varvara Gracheva, who is playing as a neutral, 6-4, 6-2.

Chinese 23rd seed Zhang Shuai defeated American qualifier Katie Volynets 6-3, 6-2 to join Plíšková in the next round.

Fifth seed Aryna Sabalenka comfortably won 6-2, 6-3 over Belgian 26th seed Elise Mertens and next faces 12th seed Belinda Bencic from Switzerland, the 6-2, 7-5 victor over Camila Giorgi of Italy.

Unseeded players Croatia's Donna Vekić and Czech Republic's Linda Fruhvirtová progressed in the bottom bracket of the tournament too.

Vekić won 6-2, 6-3 against Nuria Párrizas Díaz from Spain, while Fruhvirtová won in three sets against her compatriot Markéta Vondroušová 7-5, 2-6, 6-3.