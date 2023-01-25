Platini lodges complaint about computer hacking before meeting with French police in connection with Qatar 2022 corruption claims

Former UEFA President Michel Platini is believed to have filed a complaint with the French authorities after his computer was hacked as part of a spying operation, which has prompted Paris police cyber crime units to launch three separate investigations.

Platini was understood to have filed a complaint about an "attack on an automated data system" and the "theft and violation of confidentiality of correspondence" through the French legal practice Temime.

He is thought to have been hacked shortly before he was to speak to French police in about corruption claims in connection with the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Platini is said to have given evidence to French authorities at his home in Cassis Bouches-du-Rhône early in the New Year.

In November, shortly before the 2022 FIFA World Cup began, hosts Qatar were accused of launching a spy operation which targeted individuals connected with the original award of tournament in 2010.

"These baseless allegations are part of a coordinated, underhanded campaign to damage Qatar’s reputation," a Qatar Government spokesman told insidethegames.

Platini was a member of the FIFA Executive Committee at the time of the vote for the 2022 World Cup and is widely believed to have voted for Qatar.

Sepp Blatter was FIFA President at the time when Qatar was chosen to host the 2022 World Cup but is also believed to have been targetted by hackers ©Getty Images

Investigations by the Sunday Times newspaper and the Bureau of Investigative journalism, a non governmental organisation also based in London, suggested that more than 100 individuals from the world of politics and sport had been targeted including Platini and French Senate member Nathalie Goulet.

Former German Football Association President Theo Zwanziger and Sunil Gulati, the ex-head of the United States Soccer Federation were also hacked by the group.

French investigative journalist Yann Philippin had his personal data stolen in early 2020 after his work on French legal aspects of the case.