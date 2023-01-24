The European Olympic Committees (EOC) are to appoint a chief executive, it has been announced.

It was one of the key decisions made by the EOC’s Executive Committee at its first meeting of the year held in Friuli Venezia Giulia.

The Italian resort is currently holding the 16th Winter European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF).

EOC President Spyros Capralos also proposed several other reforms, including limiting the terms of office of Executive Committee members to a maximum of three terms.

The new chief executive will run the operations of the organisation.

All the proposals were unanimously approved.

EOC President Spyros Capralos has identified a number of problems the organisation is facing, including the war in Ukraine and climate change ©EOC

Capralos "noted the challenges across Europe and the world over the last year," the EOC said in a statement.

"These challenges changed sport, particularly European sport, affecting the NOCs (National Olympic Committees) and their financial situation," they added.

"These challenges included COVID-19, the war in Ukraine, inflation, and food prices, and ahead of this EYOF the snow conditions across Europe, which have had a great impact on winter sports."

Capralos added: "The EOC is looking to work closely with the IOC (International Olympic Committee) on climate change issues.

"There is a need to do more and encourage European NOCs to engage and start activities."

This year's EOC Seminar, the 43rd, is due to take place in 2024 Olympic host city Paris in May ©EOC

Strategic Agenda 2030 and the EOC Code of Ethics was also officially approved by the NOCs except for some small text modifications.

It was also confirmed that the 43rd EOC Seminar will take place in Paris, the host city for next year’s Olympic and Paralympic Games.

It is scheduled to be held on May 12 and 13.

Last year's EOC Seminar was held at Ancient Olympia.