Poland's Magda Linette continued her run in the women's singles at the Australian Open against the odds, defeating fourth seed Caroline Garcia of France in straight sets to advance to the quarter-finals in Melbourne.

With the country's world number one and favourite for the tournament Iga Świątek eliminated yesterday, Linette was left as the sole hope in the women's singles, but came into her match against Garcia at the Rod Laver Arena having defeated Estonian 16th seed Anett Kontaveit and 19th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova in previous rounds.

Although tight sets, Linette defeated Garcia 7-6, 6-4 to make it into the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam for the first time.

Before coming to Australia, Linette had never made it past the third round of any of the four major tournaments.

She will look to defeat her fourth seeded player in a row when she takes on Karolína Plíšková of Czech Republic next.

Former world number one and 30th seed Plíšková was reasonably comfortable in her 6-0, 6-4 victory over Chinese 23rd seed Zhang Shuai.

Novak Djokovic was in better form today in the men's singles ©Getty Images

After two rounds of uncertainties in performance and injury, former men's world number one Novak Djokovic thrashed home favourite and 22nd seed Alex de Minaur 6-2, 6-1, 6-2.

The Serbian, chasing a record 10th Australian Open title, has admitted he is struggling through a hamstring injury during the tournament and has been seen bandaged up on court.

His quarter-final opponent is set to be the fifth seed Andrey Rublev after the Russian won a ding-dong battle with Danish ninth seed Holger Rune in five sets 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 4-6, 7-6.

Back in the women's singles, fifth seed Aryna Sabalenka, a Belarussian who, like Rublev is competing under a neutral flag, cruised past 12th seed Belinda Bencic of Switzerland in an easy second set, the result finishing 7-5, 6-2.

Another unseeded player remains in the tournament after Donna Vekić of Croatia defeated Linda Fruhvirtová of Czech Republic in three sets 6-2, 1-6, 6-3.

An all-American unseeded men's singles fourth-round match saw Ben Shelton overcome JJ Wolf in five sets at the John Cain Arena with the score ending 6-7, 6-2, 6-7, 7-6, 6-2.

Shelton is to play another American in the next round, Tommy Paul, who defeated Spanish 24th seed Roberto Bautista Agut 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-5.