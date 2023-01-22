Calls made to "team up to save winter" at Closing Ceremony of Lake Placid 2023

Calls were made to "team up to save winter" as the curtain came down on the Lake Placid 2023 International University Sports Federation (FISU) Winter World University Games.

The 10-day multi-sport event was staged alongside the FISU World Conference that aimed to highlight the issues facing winter sport as global temperatures rise.

Speaking at the Closing Ceremony of the Games at the Olympic Center, Lake Placid 2023 President Jim McKenna and FISU Acting President Leonz Eder both stressed the importance of ensuring the future of winter sport.

"University sport exists at the crossroads of sport and society," said Eder.

"By definition, the young people of our universities are the future.

"We can be proud of our responsible approach to staging these Games and driving forward the vital and urgent conversations about our changing climate as we did in the Save Winter Conference.

"In this way, we can hope to give back to mountain communities such as Lake Placid and to give back a future to winter sports and the next generation of athletes."

McKenna said the legacy of the Games was about making sure that Lake Placid had a "sustainable future".

"As we celebrate the end of the Lake Placid Winter World University Games, we honour the legacy of 'Save Winter' from the FISU Word Conference," said McKenna.

Lornezo Lentini, FISU Executive Committee member and representative of the Italian University Sport Federation, waves the FISU flag as Turin Mayor Stefano Lusso watches on ©FISU

"Conversion to clean renewable energy will create an environment that supports the future of winter sports and allow these Games to return to New York State.

"Team up to save winter."

Lake Placid’s organisation of the FISU Winter University Games was also hailed by New York Secretary of State Robert J. Rodriguez and Eder.

"There can be no doubt – Lake Placid is the place of legends for winter sport," said Eder.

"We are reminded of this, just walking into this building [the Olympic Center] and seeing reminders of the ‘Miracle on Ice.

"We knew this was and is a very special place and we had the privilege to be part of it.

"Here, in winter, Lake Placid has brought unprecedented warmth to our Games.

"In a complicated world, full of conflict, this wonderful community has offered us an open hard."

The Closing Ceremony also saw the FISU flag handed over to Turin Mayor Stefano Lusso, the vice-president of the Turin 2025 Organising Committee.

"We look forward to welcoming athletes and delegations from all over the world to Turin in 2025 to have the opportunity to show our precious heritage - such as the great Alpine Mountain chain surrounding the city and its well-equipped sports facilities – that we have the responsibility to represent and protect," said Lusso.