France and Norway take relay titles on last Biathlon World Cup day in Antholz-Anterselva

France's women and Norway's men claimed the relay titles on the final day of the International Biathlon Union (IBU) Biathlon World Cup leg in Antholz-Anterselva.

The quartet of Lou Jeanmonnot, Anaïs Chevalier-Bouchet, Chloe Chevalier and Julia Simon led from start to finish to win the gold medal in the women's 4x6-kilometre relay.

Simon brought the team home across the line in 1hr 7min 21.3sec.

Sweden took the silver medal, with sisters Hanna and Elvira Öberg bringing the team carefully through in second after Linn Persson and Anna Magnusson got the quartet off to a solid start.

They finished 45.2 seconds behind France.

Germany's Vanessa Voigt, Sophia Schneider, Janina Hettich-Walz and Hanna Kebinger took the bronze medal, 1min 16.9sec behind the winners.

Italy and Austria were in the top five too.

Norway's men's team won their relay ©Getty Images

Continuing on from his fine form individually, Johannes Thingnes Bø helped Norway to victory in the men's 4x7.5km relay, winning by nearly a minute with team-mates brother Tarjei Bø, closest World Cup rival Sturla Holm Lægreid and Vetle Sjåstad Christiansen.

After Lægreid conceded a short deficit to France's Antonin Guigonnat on the opening leg, Tarjei Bø put the favourites in front - a lead they kept when Christiansen crossed the line on the anchor leg, in a time of 1:11:50.2.

France may have lost the lead on the second leg, but their team would keep second place, with Guigonnat joined on the podium by Fabien Claude, Emilien Jacquelin and Quentin Fillon Maillet, 59 seconds adrift.

David Zobel, Johannes Kühn, Benedikt Doll and Roman Rees from Germany took the bronze medal, more than two minutes off the pace, with Sweden and Italy in fourth and fifth.