Ireland's Amy Broadhurst has revealed she has turned down a professional boxing contract to pursue her dream of fighting at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

In 2022, the 25-year-old had a stellar season, becoming a world, European and Commonwealth Games gold medallist.

Her quality has led to her sparring with the country's best-ever women's boxer, London 2012 Olympic champion and undefeated professional, Katie Taylor.

Despite the interest of being paid, Broadhurst said she still has ambitions in her amateur career.

"I've had pro offers," said Broadhurst to Irish-boxing.com

"I've had good people look for me, so do I go and switch over and start a new journey or go try push for the Olympics and of course go to the Olympics, push for that all day long.

"After 2024 then I'll go pro, but who knows.

"I did say I wouldn't stop until I got to the Olympics and if anything happened this year and God forbid I didn't make the Olympics then I'd probably stay and push again."

Amy Broadhurst became a world boxing champion in 2022 ©IBA

However, Broadhurst has had to move up six kilograms to the under-66 kilograms category to avoid clashing with her compatriot Kellie Harrington at under-60kg.

Harrington is the Olympic gold medallist from Tokyo 2020, but was forced to miss the 2022 Women's World Boxing Championships due to injury.

Broadhurst stepped in and won the world title in Istanbul at the under-60kg weight, but knew she would have to put weight on to qualify for the Games, with Harrington expected to defend her title at Paris 2024.

A further issue has surfaced, following her shock 3-2 split decision defeat to Gráinne Walsh in the under-66kg Irish National Championships final, meaning she is yet to establish herself as number one in her new category.

With Broadhurst not ruling out the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics if she fails to make Paris 2024, her future will fall in the hands of the International Olympic Committee, who has yet to confirm the LA28 sports programme.

Due to ongoing conflicts with the International Boxing Association, it is unclear if the sport will remain part of the Games.