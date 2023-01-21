British Equestrian (BEF) and Horse Sport Ireland (HSI) have announced a partnership, working on a new sustainability project to lessen environmental impact in the sport.

Both organisations are working with sustainability agency White Griffin on the five-month initiative which is comprised of three phases.

They are to cover research, mapping exercise, analysis recommendations and a stakeholder engagement plan; with an aim to provide framework for their stakeholders and wider equestrian membership.

The European Equestrian Federation will also be a stakeholder for the project.

White Griffin recently facilitated a report for the British Horseracing Authority with similar objectives.

The BEF and HSI also thanked Sport England and Ireland's Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine for their support.

White Griffin delivered a similar project for the British Horseracing Authority ©Getty Images

"We all collectively have a responsibility for our environment, to ensure a sustainable future and we’re delighted to be working with Horse Sport Ireland and White Griffin on this essential project for the equestrian industry," said BEF chief executive Jim Eyre.

"As a sector so integrated and reliant on nature and the countryside, we must make better informed decisions to reduce our environmental impact wherever we can and act as guardians of the landscape.

"I look forward to working on the project with the aim to help our industry, here in the United Kingdom, in Ireland and beyond in Europe, to become as sustainably responsible as possible."

BEF hope the project can lead to policy changes and a better understanding of the impact equestrian can have on the surrounding area.