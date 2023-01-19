World Athletics President Coe leads tributes to Robert Hersh after death at age of 82

Robert Hersh, who rose to become the most senior American official in the history of athletics, has died at the age of 82, USA Track & Field (USATF) has announced.

Hersh was a Council member of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) - as World Athletics was formerly known - from 1999 until 2015, rising to senior vice-president in 2011, the highest position ever held at the governing body by an American.

He was elected after defeating Olympic champions Sebastian Coe and Sergey Bubka in the vote.

Hersh also served on numerous committees and was a technical delegate at the Olympics and World Championships.

Hersh was awarded the IAAF Silver Order of Merit in 2015.

Hersh’s voice became familiar to a generation of athletics fans as the stadium announcer at six Olympic Games, dating back to Los Angeles 1984, and nine World Championships.

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe, right, paid tribute to Robert Hersh, left, one of the sport's most influential figures ©Getty Images

"Bob has been a passionate athletics fan for longer than I have been in the sport," Coe, now World Athletics President, said.

"His love of athletics was ignited at high school where, with what became his trademark pragmatic analytical honesty, he realised he did not have the talent required to become an elite athlete, so he chose to manage his high school and then college athletics teams, learning ‘on the job’.

"He served on Council and a number of World Athletics’ Commissions for over two decades.

"He had an encyclopedic knowledge of the sport, due in large part to a desire to develop his skills across many areas.

"From technical official and part-time coach to committee chairman and sport commentator, Bob flourished in all the roles he took on.

"His advice and guidance was sought by so many people around the world, and his wisdom and no nonsense approach will be greatly missed.

"Our thoughts and condolences go to his life companion, Louise, his family and the hordes of people around the world that counted Bob as a friend."

The voice of Robert Hersh, right, was familiar to athletics fans as stadium announcer at six Olympic Games and nine World Championships ©Penn Relays

Hersh’s period at World Athletics ended in controversy when, in 2014, the delegates to the USATF National Convention voted overwhelmingly by 392 to 70 to retain Hersh as the American representative to the IAAF Council.

But, while members were travelling home, the Board of Directors of USATF decided instead to select its President Stephanie Hightower to replace Hersh.

Hersh was a National Track & Field Hall of Fame inductee who played an integral role in the formation of The Athletics Congress, the changeover to USATF, and the professionalisation of track and field.

"The track and field community has lost an incredible presence and person in Bob Hersh," said USATF chief executive Max Siegel.

"Bob’s contributions to track and field are truly immeasurable.

"He built a legacy like none other through his lifelong devotion to the sport, and that legacy will live on for generations to come."

Hersh died yesterday in Long Island in New York, at NorthShore University Hospital.