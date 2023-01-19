The Paralympic Committee of Chile and the Metropolitan Regional Government of Santiago has signed an agreement to promote Para sport and inclusion as part of the countdown towards the 2023 Pan American and Para Pan American Games.

Twelve communes - Lo Espejo, El Bosque, Providencia, Maipú, Peñalolén, Conchalí, Ñuñoa, Estación Central, La Pintana, Renca, San Joaquín and Talagante - have already signed up for the promotion, set to be implemented in two other regions of the country.

Claudio Orrego, Governor of Santiago, and President of the Paralympic Committee of Chile, Sebastián Villavicencio, was launched the initiative aimed at creating a social impact around a social impact around Paralympic sport.

"Having various national tournaments in the communes, as well as concentrations to share with students from special schools and the organization of sports festivals with samples of various disciplines and exhibitions from the sports museum," Villavicencio aid.

"Finally, the plan also contemplates a line of training, with the aim of developing the Paralympic sport in the best way."

Chile is set to host the Pan American and Para Pan American Games for the first time this year ©PanamSports

Orrego stressed that the Santiago 2023 will ensure that the Games will be "a great party for the city, not only adding to all communes, but including all ages and people with all kinds of different conditions."

The Santiago 2023 Pan American Games is scheduled to be held from October 20 to November 5, followed by the Para Pan American Games from November 17 to 26.

It will be the first time that Chile is set to host the multi-sport event.

Over 6,900 athletes are expected to compete in the Pan American Games and more than 1,900 in the Parapan American Games, with both events featuring 41 participating countries.