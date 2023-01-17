A rare second-place Olympic medal from the first modern Games at Athens in 1896, complete with its box, is one of the choice items in a huge lot of Olympic memorabilia being put up for sale by RR Auction with the deadline falling on Thursday (January 19).

Only the first and second-place winners received medals in the first Olympics of the modern era, with the silver going to the victors and bronze to the runners-up.

The description of the medal reads:“The front depicts a relief portrait of Zeus holding Nike, the goddess of Victory, in the palm of his hand, with text along left side, ‘Olympia’;

“the reverse bears a detailed view of the Acropolis of Athens topped by the Parthenon, with raised Greek characters to upper and lower portion (translated), ‘International Olympic Games in Athens, 1896.’

“Stamped ‘Bronze’ on the edge, complete with its original case lined in deep red velvet.”

This item, which is expected to bring bids of around $70,000 (£57,000/€65,000), is one of 395 lots including 39 other Olympic medals and 38 Olympic Torches, including one from the first Relay established for the 1936 Berlin Games by New Hampshire-based RR Auction.

Cuban boxer Roniel Iglesias' men’s welterweight gold from the Tokyo 2020 Games is one of 395 Olympic-related items up for sale by RR Auction, with bids closing on Thursday ©RR Auction

Five Olympic medals from Paris 1900 are on offer, as well as medals from the 1906 Intercalated Games in Athens, Stockholm 1912, Paris 1924, Amsterdam 1928, Los Angeles 1932, London 1948, Melbourne and Stockholm 1956, Rome 1960, Tokyo 1964, Munich 1972, Montreal 1976, Moscow 1980, Los Angeles 1984, Seoul 1988, Barcelona 1992, Beijing 2008, and Tokyo 2020.

The Tokyo 2020 gold medal came from Cuban boxer Roniel Iglesias, winner of men’s welterweight class.

It was Iglesias’ second Olympic gold and is expected to bring at least $50,000 (£41,000/€46,000).

Two exceptionally rare Winter Olympic Games medals are being offered, both expected to bring $40,000 (£32,500/€37,000) or more: a gold from Oslo 1952 - one of just 48 made - and a massive Turin 2006 gold, weighing 1.05 pounds and in its original display case.

Eight of the Olympic torches are expected to sell for around $10,000 (£8,000/€9,200).

At the top of the list is an Albertville 1992 Winter Games Torch, hard to find and expected to bring in excess of $50,000 (£41,000/€46,000).

A torch from Lake Placid 1980 is expected to bring $30,000 (£24,500/€28,800) and a Sapporo 1972 model is estimated to sell for $25,000 (£20,000/€23,100) or more.

The Berlin 1936 Torch is offered with an expected sale price of $5,000 (£4,000/€4,600).

There are Torches with expected sale prices as low as $1,000 (£815/€925) for those who want to get a collection started.

Other remarkable lots include no. 6117, the actual competition swim trunks worn by then-16-year-old Greg Louganis of the United States in Montreal in 1976 on his way to the 10 m platform diving silver medal.

The minimum bid is $200 (£160/€185), but the trunks are expected to sell for $1,000 (£815/€925) or more.

To view the auction click here.