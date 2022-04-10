The 100 metres gold medal won by United States sprinter Harrison Dillard at the London 1948 Olympics has been sold at auction for $120,000 (£92,177/€110,336).

At the time of his triumph, Dillard was better known as a hurdler, but failed to qualify through the US trials for his specialist event.

Dillard did earn a place in the American squad for the 100m.

He went on to take gold despite a poor start in the final on Wembley's cinder track, edging out compatriot Barney Ewell and Lloyd LaBeach of Panama.

Dillard also won gold in the 4x100m relay at the London Games.

At the Helsinki 1952 Olympics, Dillard won a further individual gold in the 110m hurdles and was also part of the victorious relay squad.

Harrison Dillard did not qualify for the 110m hurdles at London 1948 but won gold in the 100m ©Getty Images

During the Second World War, Dillard saw service in the Italian campaign with the US 92nd Infantry Division known as "Buffalo Soldiers", a force drawn from African-Americans.

Dillard later enjoyed a distinguished career in television, radio and civic life.

Dillard died in 2019 aged 96.

His daughter Terri decided to put the medal up for sale.

"It was a tough call to make but I’m hoping it will go to someone who will appreciate and honour it," she told The Guardian newspaper.

The medal was sold by Ingrid O’Neill Auctions in Corona del Mar in California and was part of a larger sale which also included a silver medal from the first Olympic Games of the modern era held in Athens in 1896.

Silver medals were presented to the winners of events in those Games and bronze medals were awarded for second place.

The medal, which features the Greek gold Zeus holding the winged statue of victory, was described in the catalogue as "a beautiful and historic medal", and was sold for $80,000 (£61,451/€73,557).

In 1948, Harrison Dillard received his 100m gold medal from International Olympic Committee President Sigfrid Edström ©Getty Images

An Olympic Torch from the Albertville 1992 Games, said to be one of only 130, went for $65,000 (£49,929/€59,000).

A gold medal awarded in speed skating at the Sapporo 1972 Winter Olympics fetched $42,500, (£32,262/€38,617).

Other notable sales included a silver medal from the first Winter Olympics in 1924 at Chamonix in France for $30,000 (£23,000/€27,584).

This was awarded to Johan Grøttumsbraaten of Norway after the 18 kilometres cross-country race.

Grøttumsbraaten also won two bronze medals in Chamonix but later won gold in the 18km cross-country and Nordic combined in 1928 and a further Nordic combined gold medal in 1932.