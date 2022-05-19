A sea turtle has been chosen as the mascot for the 2023 Pacific Games in Honiara.

Local artist Brain Feni was the winning designer, with his vision digitalised and now set to be front and centre in the lead-up to the Solomon Islands’ first time staging the event.

Sea turtles are endemic to the country, including hawksbills, which are critically endangered.

The choice of a turtle is claimed to provide a fitting representation of the host nation.

"In agreeing to that we also see the need to protect turtles as it is an endangered species in our region as well as in the Solomon Islands," Organising Committee media and communications chair Robert Iroga said.

"Turtles are also not only found in the ocean but on the land too as the place of life and where life begins.

"Also, it is common to all our islands and the region."

The design incorporates the four national Solomon Islands’ colours - green, blue, yellow and white - and has been heralded as creative and functional.

A fresh competition to name the mascot is to be held in due course.

Feni’s designed emerged victorious from 19 entries.

Hawksbill sea turtles are critically endangered and among the species found in the waters surrounding the Solomon Islands ©Getty Images

"The mascot elevates the value of the Pacific Games by promoting friendship, unity and building sportsmanship," Iroga added.

"I am sure it will be the heartbeat of our celebrations."

Honiara, capital of the Solomon Islands, is due to stage the Pacific Games between November 19 and December 2 in 2023, following a four-month delay blamed on COVID-19.

A programme of 23 sports, including three rugby codes, is set to be contested.

China has provided significant support for the 2023 Pacific Games, following the host nation’s 2019 decision to sever ties with Taiwan and instead recognise China.

Chinese state company China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation is building seven major projects for the Pacific Games, including the main stadium.

China and the Solomon Islands also signed a bilateral security cooperation agreement in recent months which raised alarm in Australia and the United States, as well as other nations in the Indo-Pacific region.

The agreement could allow the Solomon Islands to request China send police and military personnel if required, leaked documents show, while China could deploy forces to protect "Chinese personnel and major projects".

The decision to recognise China rather than Taiwan has been cited as one of the primary causes of major civil unrest in the Solomon Islands last November, when at least three civilians were killed, more than 100 people were arrested and peacekeeping forces were dispatched from Papua New Guinea, Fiji, Australia and New Zealand.